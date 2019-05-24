When the Syrian war forced millions of people to flee their country, neighbouring Lebanon became home to an estimated 1.5 million refugees, who now make one-fourth of the host country's population.

Life in Lebanon however turned out to be difficult amidst the country's weak economy, political and social tensions and discrimination.

Forced signing of voluntary return forms

At least 16 Syrians have been deported back to Syria upon their arrival at Beirut airport after they were forced to sign voluntary repatriation forms, according to report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) released on May 24.

The report quoted several non profits working in Lebanon saying that an estimated 30 Syrians have been deported since January this year.

The HRW report says the decision to send them back was taken immediately without any legal justification. At least five of the deported Syrians were registered with the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR and 13 of them say they feared persecution and torture.

One refugee who has been living in Lebanon for six years says in the report that he left Lebanon to seek asylum in Cyprus through Turkey. Along with 12 other Syrian men, he says he was first denied boarding for the plane to Northern Cyprus, then General Security officers denied his entrance permanently, citing an unpaid fine and accusing him of failing to renew his legal residency.

By the evening, the report says, all 13 men arrived in Lebanon. General Security officers sent them and three other women to the Lebanon-Syria Masnaa border crossing, leaving them with no option but to sign voluntary return papers. At the crossing they were told they cannot return to Lebanon.

Previous reports also suggested that the refugees who returned to Syria from Lebanon could be sent forcefully. About 20 returnees from Lebanon were killed by regime forces, caretaker Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi said in December 2018.

Refugees face persecution in Syria

In the past, Lebanon agreed that the Syrian refugees’ return would be dignified and non-coercive in accordance with international law and the principle of non-refoulement. But Lebanese politicians are increasingly calling for Syrians to go home saying that Lebanon lacks resources to cope with the Syrian refugee influx.