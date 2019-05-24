British Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation looks likely to make UK's looming departure from the EU even more difficult, with some suggesting a hard or "no-deal" Brexit is now almost inevitable.

Here are the main reactions to the announcement that she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party, and hence also as Prime Minister, on June 7.

European Union

The EU said the resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit withdrawal deal agreed with Britain.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted May's decision "without personal joy," a spokeswoman said, adding that the council of EU leaders has "set out its position" on the Brexit deal.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted that he "would like to express my full respect for @theresa_may and for her determination, as Prime Minister, in working towards the #UK's orderly withdrawal from the EU".

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he felt sorry for May.

"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.

"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong."

Boris Johnson

One of the leading contenders to succeed May, Britain's former foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "A very dignified statement from @theresa_may. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit."

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed May for her "courageous work" in seeking to implement Brexit in the interests of her country while showing respect for Britain's European partners.

But the Elysee statement added, "The principles of the EU will continue to apply, with the priority on the smooth functioning of the EU, and this requires a rapid clarification."

"At a time of an important choice, votes of rejection that do not offer an alternative project will lead to an impasse."

Leo Varadkar