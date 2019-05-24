Indian troops and police killed a top militant commander in India-administered Kashmir, officials said on Friday, as authorities restricted internet access and enforced a curfew to prevent anti-India protests.

Zakir Musa was killed on Thursday evening in a gunfight after police and soldiers launched a counterinsurgency operation in the southern Tral area, said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman.

Musa, linked to Al Qaeda but popular in Kashmir, refused to surrender and lobbed grenades at the troops after they zeroed in on his hideout in a civilian home, police said.

Residents said troops destroyed the home using explosives, a common tactic by Indian forces in Kashmir.

Musa's killing triggered violent anti-India protests in many places. No one was immediately reported injured.

Internet suspended

Authorities cut off the internet on mobile phones in a common tactic to make organising anti-India protests difficult and discourage dissemination of protest videos.

They also imposed a curfew across much of the Kashmir Valley, including in the main city of Srinagar, in anticipation of more protests and clashes, and ordered schools and colleges to remain closed.

Later Friday, thousands participated in Musa's funeral despite rains and the security lockdown.

Musa joined Kashmir's largest rebel group Hizbul Mujahideen in 2013 after dropping out of his engineering course.

But in mid-2017, an Al Qaeda-linked propaganda network said he became the head of an affiliate militant group Ansar Ghawzatul Hind, with fewer than a dozen others.