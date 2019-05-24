Voters in Ireland began casting ballots on Friday in European elections that are being overshadowed by neighbouring Britain's failure to leave the bloc nearly three years after the seismic Brexit vote.

The candidates for the European Parliament have also pledged to dampen the economic shock predicted to radiate into Ireland if and when its closest trading partner leaves the European Union.

Two Irish MEPs will be elected to new seats, created in anticipation of Britain's 73 lawmakers retiring from their posts.

However, they will be unable to take up their positions until Britain finalises its split with the EU.

The results of the vote are expected on Monday.

Later on Friday, the Czech Republic kicks off its two-day voting process, a day after residents cast their votes in Britain and also in the Netherlands where the Labour party scored a surprise victory to win most seats in the elections.

Other members of the 28-nation EU will vote on Saturday or Sunday.