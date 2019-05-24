WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia downs explosive-laden drone launched from Yemen: coalition
The Yemeni rebels' had targeted a Patriot air defence system in the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border on May 23, Al Masirah TV reported.
Saudi Arabia downs explosive-laden drone launched from Yemen: coalition
File Photo: Saudi soldiers fire artillery towards the border with Yemen in Najran, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. / AP
May 24, 2019

Saudi Arabia on May 23 shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by rebels in neighbouring Yemen to attack an airport in the kingdom, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's internationally recognised government said.

"An explosive-laden drone sent by the terrorist Houthi militia to target Najran airport" was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air force, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki was quoted by state media as saying.

The Yemeni rebels' had targeted a Patriot air defence system in the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border, Al Masirah TV reported.

This is the third Houthi strike or attempts to strike Najran in a week, according to Saudi and Houthi reports.

Maliki said "the rebels attacked a civilian airport" and warned of a "response".

Recommended

An armed drone sent on Tuesday had hit a weapons depot at the same airport, setting off a blaze, according to Al Masirah.

Maliki said on Tuesday that the rebels attacked a "civilian installation" in Najran province bordering Yemen with an explosives-laden drone, but did not report casualties.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to push back an advance by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who continue to hold the capital Sanaa, and to restore to power President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

It has triggered what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 24.1 million – more than two-thirds of the population – in need of aid.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon