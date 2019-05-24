Saudi Arabia on May 23 shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by rebels in neighbouring Yemen to attack an airport in the kingdom, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's internationally recognised government said.

"An explosive-laden drone sent by the terrorist Houthi militia to target Najran airport" was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air force, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki was quoted by state media as saying.

The Yemeni rebels' had targeted a Patriot air defence system in the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border, Al Masirah TV reported.

This is the third Houthi strike or attempts to strike Najran in a week, according to Saudi and Houthi reports.

Maliki said "the rebels attacked a civilian airport" and warned of a "response".