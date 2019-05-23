Malawian President Peter Mutharika leads his main rival in this week's election, winning more than 40 percent of votes cast, according to figures released on Thursday with three-quarters of votes counted.

Mutharika, who heads the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and is fighting for a second five-year term, has 40.49 percent of the vote, the Electoral Commission said.

"It feels excellent. The results are within our predictions but certainly we are not naive enough to celebrate before the final whistle is blown," DDP campaign chief Ben Phiri told AFP news agency.

Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera had 35.44 percent, while Vice President Saulos Chilima was on 18 percent, according to the partial results.

Mutharika's campaign on development

Mutharika, 78, campaigned for a second five-year term on his record of improving Malawi's scant road and power infrastructure.

But his government has been dogged by several high-profile cases of corruption and nepotism.

Chakwera on Wednesday warned of alleged attempts to rig Tuesday's election, saying his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was conducting its own count that showed he was ahead.

The southeastern African country has around 6.8 million potential voters, with more than half aged under 35.

Turnout data has not been published after Tuesday's elections, which were also for lawmakers and local councillors.

The European Union observer mission described the vote as "well-managed, inclusive, transparent and competitive."

But it said that tension during the campaign "was not helped by various claims of 'rigging'."

Political analyst Rafiq Hajat told AFP that the count could still be close.