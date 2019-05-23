Millions of voters will go to the polls to vote for a new European Parliament, in a continent increasingly riven with nationalist, eurosceptic, and xenophobic parties.

The ongoing Brexit saga has also significantly impacted the EU project with many of the bloc’s proponents on the back foot, trying to defend the project.

The complexity of the European Union, a feature of the bloc, has also made it difficult to sell to suspicious voters.

What makes this vote different from previous parliamentary elections is the surge in the far-right’s popularity.

In several EU countries, nationalist parties have become entrenched, and should they make a breakthrough into the EU parliament, they could further deepen the uncertainty around the viability of the project.

When will the vote happen?

Elections will be held between May 23 and 26. The UK and the Netherlands will vote on Thursday 23, Ireland the following day. Voters in Latvia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Malta on May 25, and the remaining 21 EU countries on May 26.

Results will be announced after the last polling station has closed on the continent.

How many seats?

The EU parliament has 751 seats. If the UK had left the EU bloc as planned on March 29, the EU parliament agreed to reduce the number of seats to 705.

The parliament is the bloc’s only directly elected body, with the seats divided amongst the EU countries based on population. Germany has the most seats, with 96 and Malta has the least with six – the minimum each country gets.

What powers does the parliament have?

Unlike regular parliaments, the European Parliament doesn't actually initiate legislation. The powerful, unelected European Commission is in charge of that. The parliament, however, does need to rubber stamp the laws, the EU budget, and trade deals.

What will the turnout be like?

The EU is complicated by design. Many voters see the parliament as toothless and unable to truly exercise authority, which is an odd paradox for the body because increasingly as the body has gained more powers, voters have switched off in greater numbers.

Since the first direct elections were held in 1979, voter turnout has been on a sharp and inexorable decline. At the last election in 2014, turnout stood at 42.6 percent, down from 62 percent.

Slovakia, which joined the EU on May 1, 2004 has the lowest turnout rate at just 13 percent. Most people see the EU as distant to their lives.