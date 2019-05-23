Syrian regime aircraft bombed several towns in north-western Syria on Thursday, killing five civilians as troops and militia battled rebels and opposition fighters on the ground, a war monitor said.

Bombardment of the largely rebel-controlled region of Idlib followed strikes on Tuesday night and Wednesday that killed 23 civilians, 12 of them at a busy market.

In neighbouring Hama province, Syrian troops battled for a third straight day to repel a rebel counterattack around the town of Kafr Nabuda, leaving 15 combatants dead, 11 of them rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian regime forces retook the town on May 8, but the rebels retook most of it on Wednesday, the Britain-based monitor said.

More than 100 combatants have been killed in the fighting around Kafr Nabuda since Tuesday.

The Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance, which is led by Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, controls much of Idlib as well as adjacent slivers of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

Attack on Hmeymim Air Base