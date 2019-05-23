An Egyptian court has ordered the release of Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein, his daughter said on Thursday.

Zahra Hussein announced her father’s release on social media, with a post that read: “Dad has been freed, thank God.”

Hussein, an Egyptian national, was arrested in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in December 2016 and was held since without trial or charge.

Egyptian authorities later accused him of spreading false news on behalf of his Doha-based employers, an accusation the network rejected.

Hussein, a father of nine, was in Egypt on holiday at the time of the arrest.

Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah el-Shamy, who was himself imprisoned in Egypt between 2013 and 2014, said on Twitter that Hussein had been released with “precautionary measures”. It was not immediately clear what these were.

Egypt has long been at loggerheads with Al Jazeera and the Qatari government, which funds the channel.