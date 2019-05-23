WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile
Shaheen-II has a range of 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Islamabad's announcement comes as election results from neighbouring rival India point to another right-wing win.
Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile
Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, according to Pakistan capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1500 miles, during a training launch in this handout photo released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 23, 2019. / Reuters
May 23, 2019

Pakistan's military says it has successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A statement from the military says the surface-to-surface Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometres, or 932 miles, was launched on Thursday and ended in the Arabian Sea.

"Shaheen II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards the maintenance of deterrence stability in the region," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

Recommended

The announcement comes after results of a six-week general election in neighbouring India, Pakistan's chief regional rival, point to a win for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. They regularly test-fire missiles.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon