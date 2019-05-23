The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday he does not have a specific timetable to approve Boeing Co's 737 MAX for flight after two fatal crashes since October prompted the plane to be grounded worldwide.

"It's a constant give and take until it is exactly right," Deputy FAA Administrator Dan Elwell told reporters of the discussions with Boeing. "It's taking as long as it takes to be right," he said, adding: "I'm not tied to a timetable."

The plane was grounded in March following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash just months after a similar Lion Air disaster in Indonesia which together killed 346 people.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have both cancelled flights into August because of the 737 MAX grounding, while United Airlines has cancelled flights into July.

Asked if it is realistic that the 737 MAX could be flying again by August, Elwell declined to be specific.

"If you said October I wouldn't even say that, only because we haven't finished determining exactly what the training requirements will be," Elwell said. "If it takes a year to find everything we need to give us the confidence to lift the (grounding) order so be it."

Elwell said he plans to share the FAA's "safety analysis that will form the basis for our return to service decision process" on Thursday.

But he said the agency is still waiting for Boeing to formally submit the software upgrade for approval, and emphasised the FAA has not decided on the revised training requirements, including whether to require simulator training.

Global airlines that had rushed to buy the fuel-efficient, longer-range aircraft have since cancelled flights and scrambled to cover routes that were previously flown by the MAX.

Coming to a consensus