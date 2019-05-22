Turkey's top election body on Wednesday justified the Istanbul revote to be held on June 23.

Some 30,281 voters in 108 ballot boxes were declared invalid due to a lack of or unsigned counting sheets, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) said in a statement.

"The lack of counting sheets in 108 ballot boxes, which is one of the most important factors in determining the election results, seriously damages the reliability of the election results in these boxes," it added.

Also polling clerks who were not civil servants served in 754 polling centres in the March 31 mayoral elections in Istanbul.

The council said this unprecedented practice would affect the vote difference of 13,729 between the ruling and opposition alliances.