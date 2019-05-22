WORLD
4 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia reportedly planning to execute 3 leading Muslim scholars
A news report citing a relative and unnamed Saudi officials says Salman al Odah, Awad al Qarni, and Ali al Omari, are set to be killed after Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia reportedly planning to execute 3 leading Muslim scholars
As one of the world's top executioners, Saudi Arabia has already executed 104 people in 2019. In 2018, 149 people were executed in total in the kingdom. / Getty Images
May 22, 2019

Authorities in Riyadh are planning on executing three prominent Islamic scholars, a move - if confirmed - would be a dramatic escalation in Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on dissent under its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

A Middle East Eye (MEE) report, which cited an unnamed relative of one of the men, as well as two anonymous Saudi officials, said the killings would be carried out after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The scholars have not yet been tried, trials were initially scheduled for May 1 but were delayed without a new date being set.

One government source told the UK-based outlet that the executions would be carried out swiftly once death sentences were passed.

A second source told MEE that the mass execution of 37 men, mainly from Saudi Arabia’s minority Shia community, was a ‘trial run’ to see how the international community would react.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October last year, was a regular contributor to the outlet, which is headed by former Guardian foreign lead writer, David Hearst. 

Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit team on the orders of MBS, according to the CIA, but Western powers, which are reliant on Saudi Arabia for their energy needs and as a buyer for their weaponry, have been reluctant to apply any meaningful pressure.

Since gradually assuming power, the son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has shattered Riyadh’s domestic status-quo, as well as pursuing an aggressive foreign policy.

A 2017 article by Al Jazeera, which cited former US intelligence officials with extensive experience of working with the Saudis, described how MBS dismantled the Saudi royal family’s traditional consensus-based decision making structure and had instead focused power entirely around himself.

Recommended

The change had allowed him to aggressively pursue opponents within the family, dissidents abroad, as well as religious and secular activists.

Qatar crisis

Odah, Qarni, and Omari, were not dissidents by any measure. All three shied away from criticising the royal family and MBS but broke with the prince by not offering enthusiastic support for his foreign policy measures.

Once a critic of the Saudi government, Odah spent time in jail between 1994 to 1999 after calling for reforms in the country. He later softened his stance against the state and enjoyed widespread popularity for his relatively liberal opinions on societal issues. 

Similarly, Qarni is a respected Islamic scholar, who also had a large social media following and would regularly appear on TV talk shows.

Ali al-Omari was a popular religious broadcaster and commentator, who ran the 4Shab TV channel until his arrest by Saudi authorities.

The trio’s most egregious offence appears to be not backing the Saudi-led blockade and boycott of Qatar, which began in June 2017.

Odah, who has more than 13 million followers on Twitter, had simply called for “harmony” between regional leaders, without naming them specifically.

Human Rights Watch has condemned the imprisonment of Odah and other religious scholars.

The rights group’s Middle East director, Sarah Leah Whitson said: "Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's efforts to reform the Saudi economy and society are bound to fail if his justice system scorns the rule of law by ordering arbitrary arrests and punishments.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon