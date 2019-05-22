WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ghana bans fishing to rebuild stocks
The ban which impacts all fishing activities is meant for all fleets including canoes, inshore boats and trawlers.
Ghana bans fishing to rebuild stocks
File Photo: Fishermen work together to haul in a net in the fishing community of Chorkor in Accra, Ghana. December 11, 2008 / AP
May 22, 2019

Ghana's government has banned fishing from May through June to build up the country's falling stocks of fish caused by overfishing. 

Small-scale fishermen say the solution is hurting business and failing to tackle the real problem. It means an estimated 14,000 canoes are left stranded on the sand.

Protests from by fishermen delayed an original ban planned for August.

Recommended

But some experts believe August would have been a better time for fishing to be stopped because that's when fish begin to spawn. 

Nabil Ahmed Rufai reports from Accra, Ghana.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon