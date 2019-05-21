The Syrian regime has carried out a wave of arbitrary arrests against former activists in rebel areas who surrendered under deals brokered by its ally Moscow, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The so-called "reconciliation" agreements that restored regime control over swathes of central and southern Syria last year were heavily criticised from the start because they were signed under the pressure of military blockade and intense air and artillery bombardment.

The regime offered amnesty to all who agreed to end their anti-regime activities.

But thousands of residents, particularly former fighters and their families, chose to be evacuated to camps in remaining rebel-held territory rather than accept renewed rule by Bashar al Assad's regime.

Human Rights Watch said its research showed that former regime critics and rebels who signed up for "reconciliation" had paid heavily for their decision.

It said it had documented 11 cases of arbitrary detention and disappearance in three areas retaken by regime forces last year – the southern province of Daraa, the Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus and southern neighbourhoods of the capital.