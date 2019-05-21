Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has been elected for a second term, official results showed Tuesday, in a victory over a would-be strongman who aligned himself with religious hardliners.

Official counting was completed just before midnight and the Election Commission announced the formal result early Tuesday. It said Widodo won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election to 45.5 percent for his challenger, ultra-nationalist former general Prabowo Subianto.

"After we're sworn in... we will be president and vice president," Widodo told reporters in Jakarta with running mate Ma'ruf Amin at his side.

"We will be the leaders and protectors of all Indonesians," he declared as his rival repeated claims of widespread cheating.

Subianto said on Tuesday he did not accept official election because he believed there had been cheating in the poll.

He also told reporters he would "continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people and the constitutional rights that were seized".

City on alert

Thousands of police and soldiers are on high alert in the capital Jakarta, anticipating protests from supporters of Subianto.

The Election Commission's headquarter in central Jakarta is barricaded with razor wire and heavily guarded.

Subianto, who also lost to Widodo in 2014, hasn't provided any credible evidence of the massive election fraud he alleges.

Votes are counted publicly and the commission posts the tabulation form from each polling station on its website, allowing for independent verification.

The formal result was almost the same as the preliminary "quick count" results drawn from a sample of polling station s on election day.