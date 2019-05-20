Lawyers for former South African president Jacob Zuma argued in court on Monday that he could not expect a fair trial, as they fought to have corruption charges against him over a multi-million-dollar arms deal dropped.

Zuma, 77, is accused of taking bribes from French defence company Thales during his time as a provincial economy minister and later as deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1990s.

He allegedly pocketed around four million rand ($280,000, 250,000 euros) from 783 payments handled by Schabir Shaik, a businessman who acted as his financial adviser.

The charges were first brought against Zuma in 2005 but dropped by prosecutors in 2009, before being reinstated in 2016.

Zuma's legal counsel Muzi Sikhakhane said in his opening statement that the case was at the "intersection of law and politics" and that Zuma faced "mob justice" and "lynching" due to prejudice against him.

Sikhakhane argued at Pietermartizburg high court that Zuma's constitutional right to a prompt trial "had been compromised or violated to the point where we could say 'a fair trial can never happen'."

He accused prosecutors of being "over-zealous" and asked, "Does he get stripped of human dignity because he is Mr Zuma? Must he be dealt with with less humanity?"

Both Zuma and Thales deny any wrongdoing and have applied to the court for a permanent stay of prosecution.

'Politics is not good'