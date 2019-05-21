Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he favours talks and diplomacy but not under current conditions, state news agency IRNA said late on Monday.

"Today's situation is not suitable for talks and our choice is resistance only" IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Monday that Iran would be met with "great force" if it attempted anything against US interests in the Middle East, adding that Tehran has been very hostile toward Washington.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for an event in Pennsylvania that he was willing to have talks with Iran "when they're ready."

Trump's 'genocidal taunts won't end Iran'

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the "genocidal taunts" of US President Donald Trump will not "end Iran", amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.

The comments by Iran's top diplomat follow an ominous warningby Trump, who on Sunday suggested the Islamic republic would be destroyed if it attacked US interests.

Earlier, Zarif downplayed the prospect of a new war in the region , saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the "illusion" the Islamic republic could be confronted.

"We are certain... there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region," Zarif told state-run news agency IRNA at the end of a visit to China.

Relations between Washington and Tehran plummeted a year ago when Trump pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and imposed tough sanctions.