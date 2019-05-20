WORLD
At least three killed in China building collapse
Framework surrounding a bar in the city of Baise in Guangxi province gave way at around 1 am (local time), trapping or injuring almost 100 people.
China has recently suffered a spate of building collapses and other industrial accidents largely blamed on the skirting of safety requirements amid a slowing economy. / AP
May 20, 2019

At least three people have been killed and four remain buried in the collapse of a building in southern China on Monday, authorities said.

The local government said in a statement on its microblog that 87 people were injured. Rescuers were using search dogs and electronic monitors to try to find other survivors.

The bar was located on the top of a three-story, steel-framed building.

China has recently suffered a spate of building collapses and other industrial accidents largely blamed on the skirting of safety requirements amid a slowing economy.

On Thursday, a building being refurbished collapsed in Shanghai, and in March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the country's east.

In November, at least 22 were killed in an explosion outside a chemical plant in the northeastern city of Zhangjiakou, which will host competitions in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SOURCE:AP
