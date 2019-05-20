WORLD
2019-05-20
At least 32 killed after Daesh militants riot in Tajik prison
Central Asian nation's Justice Ministry says the riot broke out late on Sunday in the prison in the city of Vakhdat, 10 km east of the capital Dushanbe, as militants armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and five fellow prisoners.
Five of the inmates and the three guards were killed by Daesh prisoners during the riot that erupted on Sunday evening at a facility near the capital Dushanbe, the justice ministry said in a statement. / AA
May 20, 2019

Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted Daesh militants started a riot, the Central Asian nation's Justice Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the riot broke out late on Sunday in the prison in the city of Vakhdat, 10 km (six miles) east of the capital Dushanbe, as militants armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and five fellow prisoners.

One of the instigators of the riot was Bekhruz Gulmurod, a son of Gulmurod Khalimov, a Tajik special forces colonel who defected to Daesh in 2015 and, according to the ministry, has since been killed in Syria.

Security forces have killed 24 militants and restored order in the prison which has 1,500 inmates, the ministry added.

Daesh, which at one point controlled large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq but has now lost its strongholds, claimed responsibility for another Tajik prison riot last November, which followed a deadly attack by its followers on Western tourists in July 2018.

SOURCE:Reuters
