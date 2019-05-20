A prominent rights group in India-administered Kashmir is advocating for the United Nations to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate what it calls the endemic use of torture by New Delhi's forces who have faced a decades-long anti-India uprising in the disputed region.

The Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society on Monday released a detailed report saying India is using torture as a "matter of policy" and "instrument of control" in Kashmir, where rebels have fought Indian rule since 1989.

"Torture is the most under-reported human rights violation perpetrated by the state," the report noted.

"Due to legal, political and moral impunity extended to the armed forces, not a single prosecution has taken place in any case of human rights violations" in the region, the report said.

Indian authorities said they would study the report before commenting on it.

In the past, officials in Hindu-majority India have acknowledged torture exists in the disputed Muslim-majority region but have denied that New Delhi's forces strategically use sexual and other abuses to control the population.

The 560-page report, researched for a decade, recommends an investigation be led by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It also urges India to ratify the UN Convention against torture and also allow global rights groups "unhindered access" to Kashmir.

Last year, the UN in its first report on Kashmir called for an independent international investigation into reports of rights violations like rape, torture and extrajudicial killings in the region.

The report, which JKCCS helped with field research, particularly criticised Indian troops for firing shotgun pellets against protesters, blinding and maiming hundreds of people, including children.

India rejected the UN report as "fallacious."

The new report includes 432 case studies involving torture and maps trends and patterns, targets, perpetrators, locations and other details. The cases include 293 civilians and 119 militants, among others, and 27 were minors when they were tortured.

Juan E. Mendz, former UN special rapporteur on torture, said the report would help draw attention to the need to express concern about India's human rights record.

"For the worldwide struggle against torture, this report will constitute a landmark," Mendz, who teaches human rights law at American University in Washington, wrote in the prologue of the report.

"I am convinced that a report, when it is as rigorous, evidence-based and persuasive as this one is, constitutes a building block towards public awareness of the tragedy of torture."

JKCCS has written scathing reports in the past about the brutality by some of the hundreds of thousands of Indian troops stationed in the region and highlighted the widespread of powers granted to them, which has led to culture of impunity and rights abuses.

They were first to publicise thousands of unmarked graves in remote parts of Kashmir and demand that they be investigated to determine who the dead were and how they were killed.