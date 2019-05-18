Conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pulled the plug on Saturday on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after a damaging video prompted its leader to step down as vice chancellor.

"Enough is enough," Kurz said in a statement to the media, listing several lesser scandals involving the Freedom Party that did not cause their coalition to collapse.

He said he would propose to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen that a snap election be held as soon as possible.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more.

Vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Stracher had resigned earlier on Saturday after two German newspapers published footage of him apparently offering lucrative government contracts to a potential Russian benefactor.

Standing before assembled journalists and cameras, Strache said he was illegally set up in a "political assassination" but added his behaviour in the video was "stupid, irresponsible and a mistake."

Coalition in doubt

The scandal had already led to speculation about the future of the governing coalition between Strache's anti-immigration Freedom Party and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's centre-right People's Party. Scenarios include replacing Strache in the cabinet with another party member or ending the coalition for new elections.