For months, tech researchers and scholars have pondered over which companies stand to gain from a ban on Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Generally, it is believed there would be a collective loss to the global tech world and people who increasingly depend on technology in their daily lives if the complex supply chains behind modern gadgets are disrupted.

This week US President Donald Trump put Huawei and dozens of its affiliates on its official Entity List, making it difficult for Chinese companies to source components from American vendors.

Being on the entity list means US-based companies selling products to Huawei would require Washington’s approval before shipping goods to them. And US officials have indicated that such approvals would be few and far between.

Huawei has announced that they will challenge the decision, and claim that it will disrupt global supply chains as companies around the world depend on each other to make consumer and industrial products.

Trump’s latest move to inflict damage to the Chinese economy comes as he tries to convince other countries to drop Huawei’s participation in their planned 5G network rollout.

Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese company, are playing a crucial role in building next-generation high-speed internet infrastructure. A similar restriction on ZTE last year pushed the company to the brink of bankruptcy before a settlement with Washington turned down the heat.

The exclusion of Huawei may benefit its competitors — but only for a short while.

Battle for 5G

A few years back Chinese companies played a limited role when the 3G and 4G networks were introduced. With 5G, however, they have now come to dominate the market.

From manufacturing base stations, antennas, routers and cables to implementing the entire infrastructure, Huawei and ZTE are taking the lead.

Their importance is reflected in their role in setting technology benchmarks and standards for 5G networks in the working groups of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

In a nutshell, the ITU determines which company’s technology becomes the industry standard, which is then implemented by everyone else.