WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK causes chaos in northern Iraq’s Sinjar - KRG's spokesman
Kurdish Regional Government Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi reiterated the call for the PKK to leave Sinjar district in Mosul province.
PKK causes chaos in northern Iraq’s Sinjar - KRG's spokesman
Kurdish Regional Government Cabinet Spokesperson Sefin Dizayi speaks to Anadolu Agency's correspondent in Erbil. May 17, 2019. / AA
May 17, 2019

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s Cabinet Spokesman Sefin Dizayi has called on the PKK to leave the Sinjar district in northern Iraq's Mosul province, saying the terror group's presence in Sinjar district is causing chaos in the region.

In 2014, the PKK established a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext of protecting the local Yazidis from the atrocities of the Daesh terror group.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation. 

"The KRG and the Iraqi central government has been calling for these forces to leave the region since the beginning," Dizayi told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

"The presence of some PKK-affiliated forces causes chaos in the region," he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

Coalition government expected

Recommended

Dizayi added that the people of the region should determine their own legitimate administration.

A parliamentary election will be held for the KRG presidency post, which has been vacant since November 2017.

Dizayi said that the coalition government could be established in mid-June after unfruitful efforts for the last eight months to establish a new cabinet.

Seeking investment from Turkish companies

"Turkish companies have carried out important works especially in the infrastructure of the KRG," Dizayi said.

He also called on Turkish companies to invest more in fields such as manufacturing, tourism and agriculture in the KRG and the rest of Iraq.

"We need not only the new houses to be built but also a strong economic infrastructure."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon