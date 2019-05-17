Pakistan confirmed on Thursday that two new cases of polio had emerged in the country, raising the total number of children impacted by the crippling virus to 17 in 2019.

"Two new polio cases from Karachi and North Waziristan have been confirmed by the National Institution of Health," polio programme head Babar Atta said.

Despite government efforts, polio cases have steadily been increasing in the country. Some 40 cases have been reported in the country since 2016.

"There are many factors behind the polio virus' existence in Pakistan, including [a lack of] law and order, attacks on polio [inoculation] teams, gaps between communities, public mistrust, parents refusal to vaccinate their children and the overlooking of some children during anti-polio campaigns " Atta pointed out.

Pakistan is home of 39.4 million children below the age of five.

Atta warned that more cases could emerge in the coming three to four months.

Propaganda against polio vaccinations

Earlier in May, Pakistan urged Facebook to remove harmful polio-related content from the social networking site on Friday, saying it was jeopardising eradication initiatives and putting the lives of vaccinators at risk.

Polio vaccination campaigns have faced stubborn resistance for years in Pakistan.

In recent months Pakistani social media has been inundated with fake news reports and videos – garnering thousands of views and shares in the last week alone – claiming numerous children have been killed by the polio vaccine.

Thousands of parents have refused to allow their children to be inoculated.

"The parental refusals due to propaganda on Facebook regarding the vaccine is emerging as the major obstacle in achieving complete eradication of the virus," Atta said.

Atta requested "Facebook's management to block and/or manage the dissemination of such anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms operating from within Pakistan."