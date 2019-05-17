The United Nations says it has reopened all schools in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria four days after the site was bombed in a rocket attack on Tuesday night.

At least 10 civilians were killed and 30 wounded by the rocket strike on the Neirab camp for Palestinian refugees close to the city of Aleppo, in Al Nairab neighbourhood, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine has called for an immediate end to the hostilities in Syria.