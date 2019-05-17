As pro-Assad forces conquered the previously liberated town of Kfar Nabudah in Northern Syria, the video that emerged from among the sectarian militias, incorrectly identified as the ‘Syrian Arab Army’, ought to have sent a shiver down the spine of the world.

But, when it comes to Syria, the world has no spine.

Only a few media outlets have picked up on the chilling words of the militiamen. The men laugh and sneer, drinking Coca-Cola against the backdrop of the destruction that they, thanks to the cowardly killers in the Russian air force, have wrought so swiftly.

"There will be no green buses this time," one of the men says jovially, "they will be buried under the roofs of their houses," he concludes.

The ‘they’ in question are the Syrians trapped in Idlib, the last remaining liberated province of Syria, whose fate for the past eight months has rested in a deal between Turkey and Russia for a ‘demilitarised zone’.

Turkey can only be commended for putting its troops on the ground in Idlib to avert a mass slaughter and cleansing in Idlib. If the US and Europe backed Turkey and followed its example in Idlib, there’s very little doubt that Russia simply couldn’t attack the province.

For, despite its presentation as a ‘peace deal’, ‘demilitarisation’ has always been a means used by Assad and Russia to delay and better prepare their inevitable conquests of liberated areas of Syria.

As I warned at the time, Turkey stands alone and will not be enough to stop Russia and Assad from fulfilling their ultimate desire of total conquest and, as is the usual playbook, destroy the civil infrastructure of the province and cleanse the existing population - all the better to more easily rule whatever remains of it.

Scorched earth

Which brings us to the ‘green buses’ referred to by the militiaman in the video.

This is a reference to the buses previously used to ‘evacuate’ civilians from areas that face conquest from Assad and his allies, most famously seen in Aleppo and Ghouta following brutally successful campaigns to cleanse those areas through the bombing of civilian areas, starvation sieges and chemical weapons attacks.

Whoever remains in these areas is herded onto a bus and cleansed from their homes, forced to live the cruelly precarious life of a refugee – the destination was, more often than not, Idlib.

Though the word ‘evacuation’ is often used in these circumstances, the reality is one of large-scale ethnoreligious cleansing.

Assad and his allies understand that a return to status quo ante bellum is impossible in Syria due to the scale and depth of the revolution; thus, the primary purpose is for the mostly Sunni Muslim demographics of the revolution to be cleansed as much as possible.

Combined with the mass murder of civilians, the proven extermination camps, the terror strategies of endemic rape and torture used against what Assad considers to be ‘hostile demographics’, this is why it’s pertinent to refer to what’s happening in Syria as genocide.

Before the war, Idlib had a population of 1.5 million people, now it has a population of 4 million, with it being a beacon for internally displaced civilians.