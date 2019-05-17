One year ago, Dutch MEP Marcel de Graaff, who co-chairs the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, described Muslims as a dangerous threat and accused them of “launch[ing] Europe back to the Middle Ages”.

He equated the religion of Islam with “gender inequality, polygamy, child marriage, slavery and honour killings”. The kind of rhetoric that Muslims have unfortunately become accustomed to. As a response, the European Parliament Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup (ARDI), together with 50 MEPs and the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (FEMYSO), published an open letter to the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani.

They called for appropriate actions to be taken to denounce Islamophobic hate speech in the Parliament. To this day, Tajani has not responded nor has there been any action taken against De Graaff by the European Parliament.

Such speech is a dangerous reflection of the rhetoric used by supremacist extremists that want to get rid of Muslims to “purify” their societies of the existential threat that they supposedly pose. At the core of the arguments of De Graaff and many other European politicians are the very same ideas that motivated a terrorist who attacked mosques and murdered 51 people in Christchurch. Casting the New Zealand attacks as a distant, horrible phenomenon together with hollow ‘thoughts and prayers’, means ignoring the local roots of the violence that led to this massacre.

The European Parliament must act to end all forms of hate speech in the Parliament, and send out a strong message to all candidate MEPs that hate speech in election campaigns will not be tolerated. Hate speech includes effectively inciting hatred against a specific individual, like French National Rally Leader Marine Le Pen’s incitement to hatred when Yasmine Ouirhene won the Young European of the Year prize. But it can also mean a constant demonisation of entire groups and their institutions, a characteristic of many right-wing political parties and movements.

It is time for the European Commission, Council and Parliament to recognise the existence of a global white extremist ideology. The far-right Norwegian mass killer Andrej Breivik, who feared European ‘cultural suicide’ by Muslims, also drew on the same extremist ideology as the terrorist who waged the Christchurch attacks, some of which is rooted in the Serbian extreme-right propaganda that motivated the killings of 8,000 Muslim men in the Srebrenica genocide.

Indeed, Austrian newspaper Der Standard highlighted the terrorist’s links to far-right networks in the German and Austrian army. These European roots must not come as a surprise. Figures from the Fundamental Rights Agency of the EU, the OSCE and numerous civil society organisations have long been warning of a huge rise in anti-Muslim attacks. They also point to the increase in far-right governments, parties and movements in Europe which combine racist speech and anti-European agendas.