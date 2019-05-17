China has called on Turkey to support its fight against militants operating in China's far western East Turkistan region, following criticism from Turkey about human rights in a part of China heavily populated by Turkics, mostly Muslim people.

Meeting Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Beijing, the Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi said his country sets great store on its ties with Turkey, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement late on Thursday.

China "has always respected Turkey's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports the efforts of the Turkish side to safeguard national security and stability", the MFA paraphrased Wang as saying.

"It is hoped that the Turkish side can also earnestly respect China's core interests in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, and support China's efforts to combat the 'East Turkistan' terrorist forces and safeguard the overall situation of the strategic cooperation between the two countries."

The MFA cited Onal as saying that Turkey supports China's efforts to safeguard national unity and combat "terrorist forces" and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China.