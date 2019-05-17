Australia's political leaders made last-gasp pitches to voters on Friday, on the eve of an election that polls show is going down to the wire.

"This will be the closest election we've seen in many, many years," Prime Minister Scott Morrison predicted while campaigning in north Queensland, home to a swathe of marginal seats that could decide the outcome.

Weeks ago the contest looked like it may be a rout for the centre-left Labor Party, which has long been leading Morrison's conservative Liberal-National minority government in opinion polls.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Melbourne.

Morrison trailing Shorten

But a final survey by Ipsos on Friday showed Morrison's coalition trailing Bill Shorten's Labor 49 to 51 percent, from 48 to 52 percent two weeks ago.

In some battleground seats, the race is even tighter, with the electorate split 50-50.

"I don't think anyone... thought this is where the election would be the day before," Morrison said.

The 51-year-old, however, faced a difficult last few hours of campaigning, with the death of legendary Labor prime minister Bob Hawke.

Charismatic and competent, Hawke's reminiscing about his successful economic reforms has undercut Liberal's central campaign claim that Labor cannot govern.