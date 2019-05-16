BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
German startup to offer electric air taxis 'by 2025'
Lilium hopes to bring into service a battery-powered aircraft by 2025 to whisk passengers between cities at a price comparable with taxis.
German startup to offer electric air taxis 'by 2025'
An undated handout illustration obtained from the Lilium website on May 16, 2019, shows a battery-powered five-seater aircraft prototype, that Lilium hopes to bring into service by 2025. / Reuters
May 16, 2019

German start-up firm Lilium announced on Thursday the maiden flight of its all-electric pilotless jet-powered 'air taxi,' which it hopes to operate in various cities around the world by 2025.

The five-seater prototype could face skies crowded with competition, as other startups and giants like Airbus, Boeing or Uber are also tinkering away on their own projects – with an eye on transforming urban transport.

But with challengers' rotor-powered fliers offering only a limited range, Lilium believes its jet-style aircraft can set itself apart from the pack.

While it can take off vertically like a helicopter, it also sports wings for horizontal flight, allowing a top speed of 300 km (186 miles) per hour and a range of 300 km.

Both Airbus and Boeing's models have a range of up to 80.4 km (50 miles).

Controlled from the ground, the Bavaria-based firm's test vehicle first flew in Munich at the start of May – although Lilium did not say exactly how long it was airborne.

"While a maiden flight is always a moment of truth for a business, the jet performed exactly as expected and responded well," said Leandro Bigarella, Lilium's head of flight test in a statement.

Recommended

The five-seater jet follows on the heels of the firm's two-seater prototype, which successfully flew in 2017.

Lilium hopes to offer "on-demand air taxi service" in "various cities around the world by 2025," with trials beginning sooner.

Believing they'll encounter "demands for urban air travel that is quiet, safe and environmentally positive," the company will offer an app to let passengers find nearby landing pads for a flight they claim will be "comparable in price with a taxi, yet four times faster."

Offering a larger cabin than competitors is key, with five seats making for "an economy of scale you just can't achieve with two," said co-founder and chief executive Daniel Wiegand.

Air taxi hopefuls will also have to hack through a forest of regulations, safety concerns and public scepticism to build a sustainable business.

But the US-based Aerospace Industries Association predicted in March that with future artificial intelligence at the controls, the aircraft "will be a part of everyday commutes" by 2050.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US