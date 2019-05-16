Heavy clashes erupted in southern Yemen on Thursday while a Saudi-led coalition carried out air strikes on the capital Sanaa, leaving at least six dead in the city's residential centre, officials said.

The renewed air campaign on Sanaa — which had remained calm over the past months — came after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the capital, launched a drone attack earlier in the week on a critical oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, Tehran's biggest rival in the region.

The Sanaa strikes targeted nine military sites in and around the city, residents said. A witness said houses had been damaged in the raids and that people lifted a body out of the rubble of one home.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel quoted the Houthi health ministry as saying six civilians, including four children, had been killed and 52 wounded, including two Russian women working in the health sector.

A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A coalition statement carried by Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said the alliance struck military bases and facilities and weapons storage sites with the aim of "neutralising the ability of the Houthi militia to carry out acts of aggression".

"The sorties achieved its goals with full precision," the coalition said. It had urged civilians to avoid those targets.

One resident reported a strike near a densely-populated district and said ambulances rushed to the area, where flames and clouds of smoke could be seen.

"There was an air strike near us, in the middle of an area packed with residents between Hael and Raqas (streets)," Abdulrazaq Mohammed said.

"The explosion was so strong that stones were flying. This is the first time our house shakes so much."

The coalition has previously targeted suspected drone and missile storage sites in the city.

Is Yemen's war expanding?

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Houthis against the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, since March 2015.

The Houthis have been pushing to gain more territory from coalition-backed government forces in the country's southern Dhale governorate.

Yemen's human rights minister, Mohammed Askar, told reporters on Thursday that weeks-long fighting in Dhale has killed over 27 civilians and displaced around 10,000 people.