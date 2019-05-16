Making major headlines this week is a leaked document, first reported by the Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, very worryingly called the 'Deal of the Century'. Many suspect, due to ties with the newspaper, that Netanyahu and his party were involved in leaking the document. However, the US-drafted document, quite clearly in favour of Israeli interests, has not been met with particularly positive feedback.

The ‘Deal of the Century’ is a detailed and outwardly uninformed peace plan between Palestine and Israel.

The deal includes actions forbidden by international law, such as population transfer, in addition to a total disregard of the large Palestinian refugee population waiting on their ‘right of return.’

Palestine, or ‘New Palestine’ as it has been dubbed, will not have a right to form a military and by default possess any heavy weaponry. Instead, ‘New Palestine’ will pay Israel for national security against foreign aggression.

The document explicitly threatens aggression - a bizarre addition to a 'peace' treaty.

The news report reads, “If the PLO agrees to the terms of this agreement and Hamas or Islamic Jihad do not agree, the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad will be held responsible and in another round of violence between Israel and Hamas, the US will back Israel to personally harm Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders.”

Considering this deal has been simmering under the surface since Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner announced this initiative two years ago, there remain many areas of improvement before this can be a realistic outcome.

The official announcement is set to be made after Ramadan and, if the leaked document has any legitimacy, which most suspect it does, will include the heavy financial support of several ‘oil producing countries’ in addition to EU states and the US.

One cannot but speculate that these leaks are done with the intent of measuring public reaction to, in turn, amend the agreement accordingly.

While this may likely be the most aggressive normalisation project with primarily Israeli interests at heart, there have been other, subtler, noteworthy efforts.

Possibly in the lead up to the announcements, some have noticed a pattern from Gulf ‘oil-producing’ states. For example, despite some criticism, the United Arab Emirates has decided to include Israel in the World Expo 2020.

One Israeli report reads, “Israel has been openly and proudly publicizing its upcoming participation in the Dubai event."