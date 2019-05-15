TÜRKİYE
Turkey and Iraq mull military cooperation, trust agreement
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara and Baghdad discussed a possible deal to increase military and security cooperation, after meeting with visiting Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi in Ankara.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2019. / Reuters
May 15, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey and Iraq are in discussions to sign a mutually beneficial military cooperation and trust agreement after day-long meetings in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan received Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

In a joint news conference after dinner, Erdogan said the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of the two countries will meet soon to discuss further details of the planned agreements.

"Iraq's political stability and territorial integrity, its protection ... and security is the foundation of our Iraq policy," Erdogan said, adding, "we decided it would be beneficial for both sides to sign military cooperation and trust agreement."

Syria's territorial integrity

Erdogan said that Turkey and Iraq are on the same page regarding Syria's territorial integrity.

On the energy front, Iraqi and Turkish leaders highlighted the importance of reopening the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline which has been vandalised by the Daesh terror group.

"We will never accept any security threat against Turkey stemming from the territory of Iraq," the Iraqi PM said.

Iraqi PM Mahdi said Iraq is stable and secure after defeating Daesh which is now trying to reorganise itself but "we are pursuing them." 

SOURCE:AA
