Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey and Iraq are in discussions to sign a mutually beneficial military cooperation and trust agreement after day-long meetings in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan received Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

In a joint news conference after dinner, Erdogan said the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of the two countries will meet soon to discuss further details of the planned agreements.

"Iraq's political stability and territorial integrity, its protection ... and security is the foundation of our Iraq policy," Erdogan said, adding, "we decided it would be beneficial for both sides to sign military cooperation and trust agreement."