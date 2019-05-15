WORLD
Israeli forces wound nearly 50 Palestinians during Nakba Day protests
Wednesday's rallies were called to mark Nakba Day, what Palestinians term the catastrophe that befell them after Israel's invasion in 1948, when hundreds of thousands fled or were expelled from lands in what is now Israel.
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba' near the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City / Reuters
May 15, 2019

Israeli troops wounded nearly 50 Palestinians at the Gaza fence on Wednesday during protests to mark the 71st anniversary of the "Nakba," or catastrophe, when many Palestinians lost their homes in the fighting around Israel's creation, Gaza officials said.

Groups approached the border fence, planting Palestinian flags and throwing stones towards Israeli soldiers who fired tear gas and rubber bullets and also live ammunition, according to witnesses.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 47 people were wounded, though it was not clear how many of those were hit by live ammunition or were hurt by rubber bullets or by inhaling tear gas.

The Israeli military said about 10,000 rioters and demonstrators gathered in several places along the Gaza fence.

Wednesday's rallies were called to mark Nakba Day, what Palestinians term the catastrophe that befell them at Israel's creation in 1948, when hundreds of thousands fled or were expelled from lands in what is now Israel.

TRT World's Abu Bakr al Shamahi reports.

'We'll get our rights back'

"Our people rise today to announce their rejection to this crime and to assert their right in Palestine, all of Palestine," Islamic Jihad leader Khader Habib said at one demonstration, referring to Israel and the territories it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

"Palestine is ours, the sea is ours, the sky is ours and the land is ours, and those strangers must be removed," he said.

Recommended

Another protester, Jamila Mahmoud, 50, said her family had originally come from Asqlan, now the Israeli city of Ashkelon, near Gaza.

"If we don't return, maybe our children and grandchildren will do, one day we will get our rights back," Mahmoud said at the border protest site.

Palestinians also held rallies in the occupied West Bank but no major clashes with Israeli forces were immediately reported.

This year's Nakba protests were preceded by a surge in deadly cross-border fighting between Gaza militants and Israel which ended in a ceasefire on May 6.

Israeli troops have killed more than 200 Palestinians and wounded thousands in regular border protests since March 2018, according to human rights groups.

UN investigators have said the Israeli military might be guilty of war crimes for using excessive force.

Israel has said it is defending its border against attacks against its troops and infiltration attempts by gunmen.

Israel has rejected a Palestinian right of return as a threat to maintaining a Jewish majority in a country it describes as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Frustration is growing among Palestinians as hopes fade for a two-state solution to the conflict, which would give them an independent country.

President Donald Trump's announcement in December 2017 of US recognition of disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital also fuelled Palestinian anger.

SOURCE:Reuters
