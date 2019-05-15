TÜRKİYE
Turkey reiterates ‘no delay in Russian S-400 delivery’
Turkey already proposed to form a joint working group to assess whether the S-400 will pose a threat to NATO or not, said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
A view of a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019 / Reuters
May 15, 2019

Turkey on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no delay in the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems, an issue which has mounted tensions with the US.

“A delay or suspension [in the delivery of S-400] is out of question. Neither is it on the agenda,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after receiving Angel Tilvar, chairman of Romania’s parliamentary committee on European affairs, in the capital Ankara.

“The procurement was a ‘done deal’,” Cavusoglu stressed.

Turkey already proposed to form a joint working group to assess whether the S-400 will pose a threat to NATO or not, he said.

Cavusoglu said that Turkey and the US exchanged views on the working group, hoping that the US will accept the suggestion and resolve the issue.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

US officials have suggested Turkey buy the US Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems and is a threat to the F-35 fifth-generation stealth aircraft.

Turkey said it was the US refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered a better deal, including technology transfers.

SOURCE:AA
