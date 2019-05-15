Poland's prime minister on Wednesday condemned what he described as a "xenophobic" attack on the country's ambassador to Israel on a Tel Aviv street.

Israeli officials have expressed shock at the attack and said they were investigating the assault on Marek Magierowski on Tuesday.

Polish authorities arrested a 65-year-old Israeli man for allegedly spitting at the Polish ambassador, police said.

The incident comes amid a bitter stand-off between Poland and Israel over how to remember the Holocaust and over demands that Poland pay reparations for former Jewish properties that were seized by Nazi Germany and later nationalised by Poland's communist regime.

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in Warsaw on Wednesday over the assault.