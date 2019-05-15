WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians mark 71st anniversary of Nakba Day
Nakba means "catastrophe" and refers to the events of the Deir Yassin massacre which took place on April 9, 1948 when roughly 600 people were killed by Zionist militias.
Palestinians mark 71st anniversary of Nakba Day
Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags as they march during a demonstration commemorating the 71st anniversary of the Nakba in Gaza City on May 14, 2019. / AFP
May 15, 2019

Palestinians mark the 71st anniversary of the Nakba -  the day in 1948 when Zionist militias forced more than 750,000 Palestinians to flee their homeland. It eventually left more than eight million Palestinians stateless. 

Seventy-one years ago, roughly 600 people were attacked by militias in the Palestinian village of Deir Yassin. More than 100 Palestinians were killed. The massacre was pivotal in pushing Palestinians to leave their homes. 

Israel has continued to expand its occupation in the West Bank and Jerusalem since 1948. Palestinians say that makes the Nakba, which means catastrophe, an on-going event.

Recommended

TRT World's Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon