Australia's main political parties have vowed to make it more difficult to remove leaders after changing five prime ministers in six years.

The extraordinary period of political instability began around a decade ago, but that could change after Saturday's elections.

In this election, climate change is expected to be a central issue, particularly amongst younger people.

The current conservative government, led by Scott Morrison, contends Australia is doing a pretty good job as is but the UN found "there has been no improvement in Australia's climate policy since 2017 and emission levels for 2030 are projected to be well above targets."