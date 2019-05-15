WORLD
Climate change top issue in Australian election
Climate change is Australia election's top issue. The main opposition Labour party wants to invest in renewable energy and by 2030, wants a 45 percent cut in carbon emissions as the current government says it is doing a good job at it.
A photograph taken in Melbourne on May 7, 2019, shows placards outside a polling station for Labor Party candidate Jennifer Yang and Liberal Party candidate Gladys Liu who are standing in the May 18 election for the outer Melbourne electorate of Chisholm where one in five households speak either Mandarin or Cantonese. / AFP
May 15, 2019

Australia's main political parties have vowed to make it more difficult to remove leaders after changing five prime ministers in six years.

The extraordinary period of political instability began around a decade ago, but that could change after Saturday's elections. 

In this election, climate change is expected to be a central issue, particularly amongst younger people. 

The current conservative government, led by Scott Morrison, contends Australia is doing a pretty good job as is but the UN found "there has been no improvement in Australia's climate policy since 2017 and emission levels for 2030 are projected to be well above targets." 

The main opposition Labour party wants to invest in renewable energy and by 2030, wants a 45 percent cut in carbon emissions.

It plans to penalise the industry's heaviest polluters and get more Australian's driving electric cars.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
