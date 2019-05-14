WORLD
4 MIN READ
Palestine activists call for boycott of Eurovision in Israel
Campaigners say holding the contest in Israel allows it to whitewash its occupation of Palestinian territory, as well as its treatment of Palestinians inside and outside of Israel.
Palestine activists call for boycott of Eurovision in Israel
Campaigners say holding the contest in Israel allows it to whitewash its occupation of Palestinian territory, as well as its treatment of Palestinians inside and outside of Israel. / AP
May 14, 2019

Activists are calling on musicians to pull out from the Eurovision song contest, which is being held in the city of Tel Aviv.

The 2019 competition is being held in Israel after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest.

Watched by 186 million in 2018, Israeli authorities see the contest as a way of improving the country’s brand image, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling Barzilai “Israel’s best ambassador”.

The country has been eager to ensure the event goes ahead without issue, even ordering its army to finish its recent attacks in Gaza early so that it does not interfere with the song competition.

Israel is the target of intense criticism from human rights activists over its treatment of Palestinians living in lands it occupies. 

Activists say allowing Israel to host the contest gives it an opportunity to “art-wash” its occupation and crimes against Palestinians.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) is calling for a boycott of the event and other performances by artists in Israel.

It said: 

“Israel is shamelessly using Eurovision as part of its official Brand Israel strategy, which presents “Israel’s prettier face” to whitewash and distract attention from its war crimes against Palestinians.

Recommended

“Israel massacred 62 Palestinians in Gaza, including six children, just two days after its 2018 Eurovision win. That same evening, Netta Barzilai performed a celebratory concert in Tel Aviv, hosted by the mayor, and said, ‘We have a reason to be happy’.”

One highlight of the event will be a performance by superstar Madonna. Activists are calling on her to take a cue from other performers, such as Lana Del Ray, Lorde and Lauryn Hill, by cancelling her appearance.

Activists put out a parody version of her 1986 hit “Papa Don’t Preach” with the lyrics “Madonna Don’t Go”.

Madonna, however, has rejected the call to pull out.

Besides calling on artists not to perform, activists are also calling on viewers to shun the event by not watching it at home.

At Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the students’ union decided not to host a traditional viewing party of the contest in the union bar and confirmed it would not broadcast the event

According to activist group Jewish Voices for Peace, the calls to avoid the event are already bearing fruit.

In a tweet, it said tickets were going unsold and hotel bookings were also unbooked. Eurovision, it said, had raised more awareness about what Israel was doing to Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon