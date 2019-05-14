The demand for Indian weddings in Turkey has been growing, an official from an international wedding management company said on Monday.

The International MICE and Wedding Forum (IMWF) Managing Partner Necip Fuat Ersoy told Anadolu Agency that India is the main market of wedding tourism in the world, adding that Turkey holds a small but growing share of it.

Following the last year's IMWF event, the demand for destination weddings in Turkey rose eight times compared to the previous year, according to Ersoy.

"The Indian weddings are a segment in Turkey with high added value," Ersoy said. Turkey has already hosted five big Indian wedding events since the beginning of 2019, he added.

Turkey experienced a “rather active” start for destination weddings and tourism events in 2019, and expects demands two or three times more compared to the last year, he stated.

"We want to complete this year with 20 Indian weddings."