Sudanese security forces shot and killed six people, including an army officer, in overnight clashes with protesters behind the uprising that drove President Omar al Bashir from power last month, a medical union said Tuesday.

The violence came hours after protest leaders and the ruling generals reached a breakthrough agreement on transitional authorities to run the country.

The killings took place after nightfall on Monday, when protests in Sudan usually swell during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that is marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting.

TRT World's Liz Maddock reports.

Just hours earlier, the prosecutor general's office said ousted president Bashir had been charged over the killings of protesters during anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule last month.

It was not immediately clear what punishment he might face.

Protest organisers say security forces killed around 100 demonstrators during the four months of rallies leading to Bashir's overthrow.

The official death toll is 65.

Three soldiers and several protesters and civilians were also wounded when "unidentified elements" fired shots at the Khartoum sit-in Monday night, the ruling military council said.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, which is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association that has been spearheading the protests said four protesters had been shot dead but did not specify if they were actually killed at the sit-in.

The military council said in a late night press conference that it had "noticed some armed infiltrators among the protesters".

The umbrella protest movement the Alliance for Freedom and Change said Monday's violence was to "disturb the breakthrough in the negotiations" with army generals as it blamed the bloodshed on the former regime's militias.

Breakthrough in power talks

Earlier on Monday, the generals and the protest movement said a breakthrough had been reached in their talks over handing of power to a civilian administration.

"At today's meeting, we agreed on the structure of the authorities and their powers," Taha Osman, a spokesman for the protest movement, said.

"The authorities are as follows –– the sovereign council, the cabinet a d the legislative body," he said.