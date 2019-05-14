North Korea said on Tuesday the seizure of one of its cargo ships by the United States was an illegal act that violated the spirit of a summit pact between the two countries’ leaders, and demanded the return of the vessel without delay.

In a statement, the North’s foreign ministry said it rejected UN Security Council resolutions against it, which the US cited in impounding the vessel, as a violation of its sovereignty.

“This act is an extension of the US-style calculation of trying to hold us in submission with its ‘maximum pressure’ and is a total denial of the fundamental spirit of the June 12 DPRK-US joint statement,” an unnamed ministry spokesman said.

North Korea’s formal name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). The statement was carried by the North’s official KCNA news agency.

The United States is badly mistaken if it believed it can control the North with force, the ministry statement said, adding it will keep a sharp eye on future US behavior.