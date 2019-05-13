TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey blasts Kyrgyzstan for FETO iftar invitation
'It is unacceptable that leading FETO members in Kyrgyzstan were invited to an iftar dinner,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Turkey blasts Kyrgyzstan for FETO iftar invitation
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman says Ankara will continue its efforts to retrieve FETO members. / AA
May 13, 2019

Criticising the invitation of leading members of FETO terror group to a fast-breaking dinner, or iftar, in Kyrgyzstan, Turkey dismissed it as an “unacceptable” move.

In a written statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: “It is unacceptable that leading FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] members in Kyrgyzstan were invited to an iftar dinner organised by the Office of the Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan on the 8th of May.”

“In fact, our Ambassador to Bishkek became aware of the situation and reacted rightfully,” he said.

Aksoy stressed that combatting the FETO presence abroad is among the “main priorities” of Turkey.

Recommended

“We have persistently explained the threat posed by this terrorist organisation to our counterparts in countries where FETO is present, on many occasions.

“We expect not only the official authorities of friendly countries but also their national institutions to adopt a sensitive approach vis-à-vis this matter,” the spokesman said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda