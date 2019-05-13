Criticising the invitation of leading members of FETO terror group to a fast-breaking dinner, or iftar, in Kyrgyzstan, Turkey dismissed it as an “unacceptable” move.

In a written statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: “It is unacceptable that leading FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] members in Kyrgyzstan were invited to an iftar dinner organised by the Office of the Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan on the 8th of May.”

“In fact, our Ambassador to Bishkek became aware of the situation and reacted rightfully,” he said.

Aksoy stressed that combatting the FETO presence abroad is among the “main priorities” of Turkey.