Turkey's election board rejects Istanbul revote application
Turkish opposition CHP and IYI Party last week had filed an appeal to cancel poll results in all Istanbul districts.
The Supreme Election Council (YSK) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on May 9, 2019. / AA
May 13, 2019

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) rejected the application of two opposition parties for the annulment of recent local elections in all 39 districts of Istanbul.

In addition to the Istanbul polls, the Republican People's Party (CHP) and IYI Party had also applied to the YSK for the cancellation of last year's June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, alleging "full lawlessness" during the vote.

The YSK evaluated and rejected all applications.

The move comes after the YSK decided last week for a do-over election of only the metropolitan municipality race of the Istanbul ballot.

