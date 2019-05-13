WORLD
Local election results in Belgium municipality canceled
Voters in Belgium's Limburg municipality of Bilzen will go to the polls again on June 16 to elect a new municipal council, after irregularities were found with the counting of votes in October's election.
There will be a rerun vote In Belgium's Bilzen due to irregularities in the vote count from October's election. / AA
Voters in Belgium's Bilzen will go to the polls again in June to elect a new municipal council after irregularities were found with the counting of the votes in last October's election.

The resolution to hold the election on June 16 was reached at a meeting of Bilzen Council last week after the results were annulled by a court.

Johan Sauwens, an experienced politician and former mayor of Bilzen, welcomed the decision.

"Mistakes that could play a big role in the election results were made during the count. There is now an opportunity for voters to truly reflect their will at the polls," he said.

Municipal elections in Neufchateau which were held in October of last year were also declared invalid due to suspicions of fraud.

