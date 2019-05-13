TÜRKİYE
Turkey's Reyhanli bombing mastermind gets multiple life terms
Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 car bomb attacks in Turkey's Hatay province, has been sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a local court –– one sentence for each of the victims who died in the blasts.
There was a commemoration ceremony on May 11, 2019 in Hatay’s Reyhanli district in memory of the 53 people who died in the 2013 bombings. / AA
May 13, 2019

Yusuf Nazik, a key plotter of the 2013 attack in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, was sentenced to 53 aggravated life terms by a court on Monday.

Nazik, 34, has confessed to playing a role in the deadly bombing in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay, southern Turkey which killed 53 people.

Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces, and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.

He was arrested by Turkish intelligence units in the Syrian port city of Latakia on September 12 last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
