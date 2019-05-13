The US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the Iran nuclear deal as early as his campaign days in November 2016. That wish may be granted very soon as the rest of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its guarantor, the United Nations, appear to be powerless in the face of US political, economic and military pressure on Iran.

Trump's withdrawal in 2018 from JCPOA is in contravention of the UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The US has now sent its naval strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf to threaten Iran. Its unilateral sanctions have already pronounced an economic war on the people of Iran. President Hassan Rouhani has warned the people of Iran to brace for further economic hardship.

These developments underline the failure of international mechanisms for upholding multilateral commitments or at least preventing their collapse.

There is now an urgent need for mediation if another conflict in the region is to be averted as today's incident in the Persian Gulf indicates.

Iran's top military brass is preparing for war - the National Security Council is retaliating with a gradual return to uranium enrichment if solutions are not found "within the next sixty days."

Iran has broadly stuck to the letter of the JCPOA and is blaming the EU for its failure to counteract the US measures.

"EU should uphold obligations including normalisation of economic ties," said Iran's Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif.

It could be argued that it was not just the fault of the EU or the lack of foresight on the part of other signatories, but rather the pressure from hawks in both the United States and Iran that insisted on defeating the JCPOA.

Efforts in Europe had gained consensus to use the special-purpose vehicle (INSTEX) to keep trade between Iran and Europe operational without relying on cross-border financial transactions. But hardliners in Iran's parliament did not adopt its main precondition: the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is the anti-corruption, anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing legal safeguards.

It was also Iran's hardliners who pushed for the testing of Iran's missiles just as President Trump came to power. Although Iran's missile program was not part of JCPOA, the missile tests were provocative. They are now calling for scrapping the deal.

In the US administration, hawks are pushing for war. The US National Security Advisor John Bolton has long been calling for "bombing Iran" and for "regime change".

When asked whether he was planning a coup in Iran, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, did not deny it: "Even if we [were], would I be telling you guys about it," he exclaimed.