Pakistan will get $6 billion from the IMF over the next three years to meet its foreign debt obligations, the country's adviser on finance said on state television, after signing the agreement.

Pakistan's adviser on finance said that foreign loans have exceeded $90 billion, and exports have registered a negative growth over the past five years.

"So Pakistan will get $6 billion from the IMF, and in addition we will get $2 to $3 billion from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in the next three years," said Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during the broadcast.

"The trade deficit reached $20 billion and our foreign exchange reserves have dipped by 50 percent in past two years. So we have a $12 billion gap in our annual payments and we don't have the capacity to pay them," he added.

The IMF said that its team reached an agreement on policies that could be supported by a 39-month Extended Fund Arrangement (EFF) for about $6 billion.

"The programme aims to support the authorities' strategy for stronger and more balanced growth by reducing domestic and external imbalances, improving the business environment, strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and protecting social spending," said Ramirez Rigo, head of the IMF delegation, in a statement released late Sunday.

Battered economy

A government report published on Friday said that Pakistan's growth rate is set to hit an eight-year low.