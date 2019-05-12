For almost two weeks, thousands of Syrians from the country's northwestern provinces of Idlib and Hama have been fleeing fierce and fatal land and air assaults by the Syrian regime.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 300 people have been killed since the end of April.

The bombings have forced more than a dozen humanitarian agencies to suspend their work.

From the air, Russia is supporting regime forces on the ground where the battle against rebels has expanded.

Moscow says the targets are terrorist groups, but thousands of civilians are being killed in the crossfire.

The provinces of Idlib and Hama are the main targets of regime attacks.

Over the past few years, Idlib is where many Syrians fled to escape fighting in other parts of the country.

Violation of de-escalation deal

Eight months ago, Ankara and Moscow agreed to make Idlib a de-escalation zone, but more than 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in the past two weeks.

Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has sworn to take back every inch of Syria and the enclave including Idlib is the last big bastion of the rebellion that flared against him 2011.

Syrian activist Lina Shami says Bashar al Assad's regime has no intention of sticking to the ceasefire agreement in Idlib.

Turkey has now sent military reinforcements to its border with Syria.